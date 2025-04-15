British Envoy: We’ll Support Moniepoint To Enhance UK-Nigeria Trade

Share

With UK-Nigeria trade relations expected to see significant growth in several sectors this year, the British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr. Jonny Baxter, has paid a working visit to Moniepoint’s UK office.

According to a press release, the visit underscores the value of strong partnerships in driving growth and innovation across continents, with Moniepoint’s emergence as a global fintech leader, showcasing how bilateral cooperation fuels economic progress.

During the meeting, discussions revolved around strengthening trade and investment ties between Nigeria and the UK.

Baxter highlighted the importance of trade as a cornerstone of diplomatic and economic relations between the two nations, emphasising its role in fostering prosperity, innovation, and cooperation across sectors such as energy, financial services, and infrastructure.

The envoy highlighted the British International Investment (BII)’s investment in Moiniepoint Inc as a critical point in increasing economic opportunities for small businesses in Africa, as well as enhancing financial inclusion for consumers and providing direct financing to impactful companies.

Tosin Eniolorunda, Founder and Group CEO of Moniepoint, lauded the British Government and DBT for creating an enabling environment for Nigerian businesses operating in the UK.

He noted that Moniepoint’s presence in the UK contributes to actualising this bilateral relationship by ensuring it is not a one-sided transfer of investments but a mutually beneficial partnership.

