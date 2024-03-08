British Envoy Inaugurates New Agro Processing Complex in Ibadan

The British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Jonny Baxter, has commissioned the new British International Investment (BII) funded Valency agro-processing complex in Ibadan.

Speaking at the commissioning, Baxter said the complex when completed, will strengthen partnerships with local farmers and processing centres to maximise output, provide more stable supply of premium-quality products and reach at least 60,000 farmers in Nigeria to create up to 2,800 jobs among low-income communities.

Baxter said: “The UK’s sustainable agriculture work in Nigeria aims to catalyse an agriculture and food systems transformation that delivers benefits for people, climate, and nature. “I am delighted to see this new UK investment come to fruition to help enhance value addition in Nigeria’s food processing and export capabilities, creating jobs and improving livelihood opportunities across the nation.

“We look forward to continuing to support Nigeria’s agriculture sector and the opportunities this provides for its economic growth and its population.”