British-Egyptian Activist Reunited With Family

British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah has been freed and reunited with his family after almost six years of imprisonment in Egypt.

One of the country’s most prominent political prisoners, he was pardoned by President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi on Monday, reportedly after a request from the National Council for Human Rights.

Video of the blogger and pro-democracy activist, 43, at home after his release shows him grinning widely and jumping up and down as he celebrates with his sister and mother, reports the BBC.

Laila Soueif, who went on extensive hunger strike during her son’s imprisonment, said on his release: “Despite our great joy, the biggest joy is when there are no [political] prisoners.”