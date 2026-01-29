British Diplomat Charts New Course For UK-Nigeria Tech, Economic Ties

The British Deputy High Commissioner, Jonny Baxter, has revealed a vision for a modern UK-Nigeria partnership rooted in economic collaboration, science and technology, and a shared commitment to journalistic accountability.

He made this statement at a specialised training session for Nigerian journalists on reporting science, technology, and innovation in Abuja, which served as a platform to unveil the strategic framework guiding British engagement.

Baxter opened by directly affirming the critical role of the media, saying: “The role that you do as journalists is such an important role and one that we all value.”

He welcomed the scrutiny that comes with public office, telling the gathering, “Challenge from journalists is just as important to people like myself as it is to anyone in the public eye… although it can be nerve-wracking, it is always a good thing for us to be challenged.”

The cornerstone of his policy remarks was the UK-Nigeria Strategic Partnership, a formal agreement signed in 2024.

Baxter framed this as a deliberate move to modernise the longstanding relationship.

“We’ve had a set of relationships over many years. There’s change, there’s adaptation. This was to talk about what the modern world looks like. We are two equal partners, and we want to work together,” he explained.

The partnership explicitly prioritised mutual economic growth, with science and technology positioned as a core engine.

To realise this, Baxter detailed a multi-tiered model of British economic support currently operating in Nigeria.

At the seed-funding and advisory stage, his team in Lagos works directly with very early-stage companies, providing small grants and expert advice to help test nascent ideas.

“It’s about seed funding for something that’s very, very new, and is about testing, seeing whether an idea is going to work,” he said.

For more established ventures, the UK government utilizes British International Investment, its development finance institution, as BII provides larger, concessional loans.

Baxter offered a concrete example: a Nigerian agri-tech company that initially received small UK grant support a decade ago has now matured into a significant enterprise receiving substantial BII funding, demonstrating the pathway the UK aims to foster.

On domestic Nigerian policy, Baxter commented on the recently enacted tax reforms, offering cautious endorsement.

“The headline, the objective of the reforms has always sounded absolutely right to me,” he said, aligning with the government’s aim to simplify a complex system.

He suggested a simpler tax base would clarify obligations for businesses and reduce opportunities for corruption.

During a lively question-and-answer session, a journalist pressed on whether the UK would facilitate market access for a specific Nigerian innovation: a pest-resistant, drought-tolerant maize variety developed by a national agricultural institute.

However, Baxter declined to comment on the particular case but outlined the UK’s principled approach.

He revealed that the UK funds specific in-country programs, such as PropCom+, a prominent agricultural development programme, which are implemented by expert partners. These experts, operating within established international regulatory and standards frameworks, are the ones who assess and support the commercialization of specific products.

Another question probed the potential for government protection for failing startups.

Baxter offered a realist, market-oriented perspective, saying: “I don’t think any government could, or indeed should, sensibly protect every startup from bankruptcy.”

He stated that while governments may intervene in major systemic crises, at the startup level, markets are better at determining success and failure, a philosophy he attributed to both UK and US economic policy.