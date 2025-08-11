British Council’s Film Lab Spotlights Nigerian Filmmakers At ASIS 4.0

Celebrating African creativity and the growing influence of the creative economy, the British Council’s Film Lab Africa in partnership with Sterling One Foundation hosted an exclusive screening as a high-impact side event at the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) 2025.

Bringing together changemakers from multiple sectors, the event spotlighted how film and television can serve as powerful tools for economic transformation, cultural preservation, and elevating Africa’s voice on the global stage. Film Lab Africa, a flagship programme by the British Council, is designed to equip emerging Nigerian filmmakers and television producers with the skills, knowledge, and networks they need to thrive.

The initiative seeks to strengthen Africa’s creative economy through inclusive platforms that spotlight African stories for local and international audiences. The evening began with opening remarks from Harry Kesiena, Head of Arts and Culture at the British Council Nigeria, who underscored the vital role the creative industry plays in Africa’s development agenda.

Delivering the keynote address, Donna McGowan, Country Director, British Council Nigeria, and West Africa Cluster Lead, shared insights on the infrastructure, investment, and collaboration required to build a sustainable creative economy: “It’s not just about discovering talent, it’s about creating lasting systems that nurture and scale it.

By investing in people, policy, and platforms, we can build an Africa where creative expression becomes a thriving industry.” The plenary session on promoting African entertainment for economic transformation featured thought leaders to explore how the industry can drive job creation, shape culture, and inspire inclusive growth.

Chikodi Onyemerela, Director of Programmes, British Council Nigeria, emphasized the impact of long-term, skills-base development initiatives: “Creative industries are economic drivers, not side projects. Film Lab Africa is helping young Africans move from talent to trade, placing their work on global stages while strengthening local creative ecosystems.” Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO of Sterling One Foundation, and co-covener of the Africa Social Impact Summit, praised the British Council’s commitment to supporting storytellers and called for even deeper integration of the creative economy into Africa’s broader development strategies: