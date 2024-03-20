British Council, PTI, Nerdz Factory unveil youth sustainable enterprise challenge

The British Council and Prince’s Trust International (PTI), in partnership with Nerdzfactory Company, have announced the launch of The Youth Sustainable Enterprise Challenge Programme (TSEC) in Lagos.

This initiative is tailored to empower individuals aged 18-35 residing in Lagos, equipping them with practical skills, knowledge, and confidence essential for success as entrepreneurs or in the contemporary employment environment, the partners said.

The programme officially started in December 2023, with the onboarding and training of 60 participants on February 5. The partners said: “The activities during this period include business ideation and development sessions, mentoring and coaching, skills development, and the exciting opportunity for participants to pitch for seed funding/grants for their businesses, among other benefits.

“TSEC reflects the commitment of all partners involved to empower and uplift the participants, providing them with the tools needed to build successful and sustainable enterprises which marks a significant step towards fostering entrepreneurship.”