British Council Partners Ministry Of Tourism On Creative Economy Week Nigeria 2025

The British Council has partnered the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Econ- omy (FMACTCE) on Creative Economy Week Nigeria 2025, a milestone creative platform that will span five cities across the country and London, United Kingdom, in celebration of inno- vation, skills, and collaboration.

With the theme; Building Fu- tures through Creativity, and launched recently in Abuja, the programme will hold in Abu- ja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano, Enugu, and London, bringing together artists, creative entre- preneurs, cultural hubs, indus- try leaders, policy makers, inves- tors, and international partners among others.

Creative Economy Week Ni- geria 2025, which started run- ning since September 11 will span September 21 in Nigeria’s five cities and climax in London on October 11, 2025. The inter- national platform is expected to spotlight Diaspora voices, strengthen collaboration, and forge new opportunities for global creative exchange.

According to the organisers, the programme series will show- case the power of creativity and culture as catalysts for inclusive economic growth, youth empow- erment, and global connection. This second edition follows the successful pilot held in 2023.

Since its inception, the programme has expanded beyond Nigeria, inspir- ing Creative Economy Weeks in Uganda, Ghana, and Zimbabwe, making it one of the British Coun- cil’s most dynamic cultural econ- omy initiatives in Africa.

The 2025 edition comes on the backdrop of a strengthened partnership between the British Council and the Federal Minis- try of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, formalised through a Memorandum of Un- derstanding (MoU) signed earlier this year. The MoU reflects both organ- isations’ shared commitment to advancing Nigeria’s creative economy, building international connections, and scaling opportu- nities for youth, women, and the wider creative sector.

Speaking on the programme, Nigeria’s Minister of Tourism, Hannatu Musa Musawa, stressed: “Creative Economy Week is more than an event, it is a demonstra- tion of Nigeria’s leadership in arts, culture, tourism, and innovation. ‘‘Guided by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, this collaboration with the British Council strengthens our drive to empower young Ni- gerians, amplify women’s voices, attract investment, and position Nigeria as a global hub of creativ- ity and cultural exchange. Togeth- er, we are building futures through creativity.”

While the Permanent Secre- tary of the Ministry, Dr Mukhtar Yawale Muhammad, said, “Nige- ria’s creative economy is one of the most dynamic in the world. By working with the British Coun- cil, we are creating stronger path- ways for our talent to thrive, not only within Nigeria but across the globe.

‘‘This partnership reflects our dedication to empowering youths, deepening cultural diplomacy, and unlocking the vast potential of the creative and tourism sectors as en- gines of inclusive development.” On her part, Donna McGowan, British Council Country Director for Nigeria and West Africa Cluster Lead, noted: “For the British Council, youth employability and entrepreneurship are central to achieving sustainable and inclusive growth, and the creative economy plays a vital role in mak- ing this possible.

This year’s collaboration with the Ministry reflects our joint commitment to ensuring that the creative economy continues to drive jobs, innovation, and in- clusive growth.” Programme highlights programme highlights include: High-lev- el policy dialogues and networking sessions with government leaders, industry stake- holders, and UK partners;

Masterclasses and workshops on film, TV, photography, music, fashion, and creative entrepreneur- ship; Craft sessions in batik making, leath- erworks, and fibreglass sculpting; •Creative pop-up markets and art show- cases spotlighting Nigerian talent; Major conferences in Lagos focusing on women in film, creative technology, investment, le- gal frameworks, education, and the future of the creative economy.