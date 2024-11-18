British Council Convenes Festival Gathering 2024 To Elevate African Festivals

Share

The British Council has announced the convening of Festival Gathering 2024, a transformative initiative that will reshape the African festival landscape.

The Festival Gathering 2024, a key component of the British Council’s newly launched Festival Connect Fund, will take place from 19-24 November, 2024, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The fund aims to support creative and cultural festivals across Sub-Saharan Africa by providing resources, training, networks and collaboration opportunities.

By investing in the festival sector, the British Council seeks to cultivate a community of festival innovators through the exchange of ideas, insights, and best practices, leading to artists being at the centre of sustainable growth, shaping an economy that works for all.

“In addition, to grant funding for festivals, as part of its Festival Connect Fund, the British Council is also supporting festivals through a hybrid programme comprising a virtual festival management residency and Festival Gathering 2024, a live convening hosted during Lagos Fringe at Freedom Park in Lagos, Nigeria.

“Festival Gathering 2024, delivered by Pawstudios Africa on behalf of the British Council aims to equip African festival organisers with the essential tools, resources, and global best practices to create world-class cultural experiences.

“Through expert-led training, workshops, and networking opportunities, participants will gain invaluable insights into festival models, management, sustainability, funding, and mobility.

“The Festival Gathering is about supporting Africa’s cultural leaders in creating lasting impact and fostering artistic innovation. By implementing the British Council’s Festival Connect Fund vision, we’re providing festival organisers with the necessary resources to elevate their events to international standards,” the Director at Pawstudios Africa, Kenneth Uphopho, stated.

He added that the live convening will bring together festival organisers from Africa and around the world, creating a dynamic platform that enables cross-cultural dialogue, knowledge sharing and dynamic collaborations to enrich artistic communities across borders.

Renowned facilitators, including Dr. Ismail Mahomed, and Ojoma Ochai, will lead workshops on a range of topics, leading participants on how to elevate their events and foster artistic innovation.

“By facilitating connections between African and international festivals, the British Council is committed to building a sustainable festival ecosystem in Africa. One of the long-term goals is to establish a Sub-Saharan African Festivals Collective and Festival Directory, enabling ongoing collaboration and knowledge exchange beyond the event.”

The British Council has a long history of supporting festivals and live music projects across Sub-Saharan Africa. Recognising the transformative power of festivals in shaping communities, catalysing artistic innovation, and facilitating international collaboration, the organisation has been supporting festivals for over a decade.

“Its support mechanisms include direct financial grants, talent development programs, mobility support for artists and festival directors, and fostering creative collaborations.

“Through these initiatives, we have witnessed significant impact, including the strengthening of festival ecosystems, the development of a new generation of talented creatives and artists, and the promotion of African culture on the global stage.

“Festivals have become vital spaces for artists to connect with audiences, build networks, and explore new creative possibilities,” stated the British Council’s Regional Arts Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, Farai Ncube, ahead of the Festival Gathering 2024.

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. “We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding, and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education, and the English language.

“We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2022–23 we reached 600 million people,” the Council stated.

Pawstudios Africa is a multidisciplinary arts innovative and creative hub that offers artists a platform for innovation and creative collaborations.

Share

Please follow and like us: