British Council, CN Daniels Partner To Preserve African Textile Heritage

The British Council has entered into a partnership with CN Daniels Couture to launch “Threads of Unity,” a cultural and creative storytelling platform aimed at preserving African textile heritage and supporting local producers.

The initiative, which was unveiled in Abuja, will showcase the historical, social, and artistic significance of African textiles, promoting their cultural value and economic potential while positioning textiles beyond fashion, presenting them as records of identity, trade, power, and innovation.

Through documentary films, research, and creative collaborations, the platform will trace the evolution of fabric from ancient civilisations to modern global supply chains. Speaking at the launch, Nnamdi Daniels, creative director of CN Daniels Couture, said the platform was created to amplify the stories embedded in fabrics.

“Fabric is not just something we wear; it is history, memory, labour, and identity woven together,” Daniels said. “Threads of Unity was created to tell the stories embedded in our fabrics, stories of people, communities, and cultures that have shaped who we are.”

The platform is hosted by the British Council, which serves as its cultural partner, providing an international platform for cross-cultural exchange and global visibility.