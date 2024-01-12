British Airways Pilot Kidnapped, Tortured in Jo’Burg

A British Airways pilot was kidnapped and tortured as he went shopping on his own during a stopover between flights.

The First Officer was approached by a woman in a supermarket car park who asked him to help carry her bags to her car. But when they reached the vehicle, a group of men pushed him inside.

The unnamed pilot was driven to a remote area of Johannesburg where he was “badly roughed up”. He eventually handed over “thousands and thousands of pounds”.

He was unfit to fly the plane back to London from Johannesburg, and a replacement had to be drafted in, reports The Sun (UK).