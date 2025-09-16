British Airways Ends Water Bottle Ban After Strong Backlash

British Airways (BA) has scrapped its recent attempt to remove bottled water from long-haul flights after strong pushback from both passengers and cabin crew. The trial was launched in June on routes between London Heathrow (LHR) and Boston (BOS), Miami (MIA), and Los Angeles (LAX).

The airline’s decision to test the removal of bottled water in World Traveller (Economy) and World Traveller Plus (Premium Economy) cabins was aimed at reducing single-use plastic. However, customers accused British Airways of using environmental concerns as a cover for cost-cutting.

This is not the first time British Airways has faced criticism over catering and service cutbacks. Passengers accused the airline of disguising a cost-saving measure as an environmental initiative. The backlash highlighted growing dissatisfaction with British Airways’ recent track record of service reductions presented as sustainability efforts.

A post on Flyer Talk, a frequent flyer forum, called the move “a new low” and dismissed it as “a cost-saving exercise under the guise of saving the polar bears.” The airline maintains it remains committed to reducing plastic waste.

British Airways is still pursuing alternatives to replace plastic cups with paper versions, although sourcing durable options that hold ice without disintegrating has proven difficult, PYOK reported. This is not the first time British Airways has faced criticism over catering and service cutbacks. In October 2022, the airline reduced meal offerings in Club World, its long-haul Business Class cabin.

Flights departing between 8:30 a.m. and 11:29 a.m. were served only breakfast, regardless of the fact that by the time service began, it was effectively lunchtime for passengers. The incident was widely criticized and labeled “Brunchgate.”

On late-night departures, British Airways also reduced meal portions, even on some of its longest routes such as Hong Kong (HKG) and Cape Town (CPT). While the airline claimed the adjustments were based on customer feedback, passenger dissatisfaction quickly mounted. Within months, the airline reversed those changes after acknowledging that expectations had shifted.

The suspended bottled water trial underscores the challenge British Airways faces in balancing cost efficiency, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. While passengers support environmental initiatives, they expect changes to be practical, transparent, and not at the expense of basic in-flight comfort. The airline now faces the task of finding viable alternatives that reduce waste without sparking further backlash.