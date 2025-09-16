British Airways Ends Water Bottle Ban After Strong Backlash

With rising fuel costs and mounting pressure to reduce carbon emissions, airlines worldwide are looking for new ways to operate more efficiently. Air India Group is meeting the challenge head-on by deploying SITA OptiFlight®’s advanced climb optimisation solution, OptiClimb, and SITA eWAS, two of the most advanced datadriven digital solutions for flight optimisation available today.

The rollout is part of Air India Group’s broader modernisation strategy and marks a major step in improving both sustainability and operational performance. The technology is now active across the Air India Airbus A320 fleet and the Air India Express Boeing 737 fleet, covering both domestic and international routes.

Deployment on Air India’s widebody fleet will be rolled out subsequently. The tools will help cut carbon emissions by 35,000 tons annually across Air India’s fleet. “As the aviation industry navigates growing regulatory and environmental pressure, the need for intelligent, predictive solutions has never been more critical,” said Sumesh Patel, President, Asia Pacific at SITA.

“Air India’s deployment of SITA OptiFlight® and eWAS is a strong example of how smart digital technologies can cut emissions, save fuel, and unlock real operational value across every flight.” Basil Kwauk, Chief Operations Officer, Air India, added: “Sustainability and efficiency are core to our transformation into a world-class airline.

With SITA OptiFlight® and SITA eWAS, we’re taking meaningful steps to modernise our operations and reduce our carbon footprint.” SITA OptiFlight® is a suite of decision intelligence tools that help airlines optimise key phases of flight using historical flight data, aircraft-specific performance models, and 4D weather forecasts.

At its core is OptiClimb, SITA OptiFlight®’s advanced climb optimisation solution, which delivers customised climb-out schedules tailored to each aircraft. This allows pilots to reduce fuel burn. during one of the most energy-intensive parts of flight without compromising safety or performance.

SITA eWAS, meanwhile, equips pilots with real-time weather updates and predictive forecasting, helping them avoid turbulence, re-route efficiently, and make smarter in-flight decisions. Together, the solutions give pilots a powerful data-driven edge while supporting the airline’s sustainability targets.