Brithomes, London Square Host Property Acquisition Event

Lagos is set to welcome a slice of London’s prime real estate market. Brithomes, in collaboration with London Square, a member of the Aldar Group, will host an exclusive property acquisition event at The Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi.

Aldar Group, the parent company of London Square, will also be present at the event, coming in from Abu Dhabi/ Dubai and showcasing a curated selection of Dubai properties.

This one-day event will offer Nigerian investors and homebuyers unparalleled access to both London and Dubai properties, including stock units and off-plan opportunities in prime and emerging areas.

Guests will enjoy the rare chance to engage directly with representatives from both Brithomes and London Square, offering a 360° perspective on UK and UAE property investments.

For one evening only, attendees will explore everything from chic city apartments in London to luxury residences in Dubai, with the opportunity to consult with property experts about their individual goals, whether that’s acquiring investments for family, building generational wealth, or securing an international asset.

“Lagos is home to a dynamic group of globalminded investors,” said Olatunji Akinboh, Director of Brithomes.”

