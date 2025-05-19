New Telegraph

Brithomes And London Square Hosts Prime UK Property In Lagos

The Wheatbaker Hotel in Ikoyi became the meeting point between Lagos, London, and Dubai, as Brithomes UK hosted an exclusive property acquisition event in partnership with UK-based property developer London Square part of the Aldar Group with representatives from the UAE flying in for the occasion.

The event brought together Nigerian investors, families, and real estate professionals for an immersive evening exploring international property opportunities and practical insights into building long-term wealth across borders.

After warm arrivals and welcome cocktails, Christabel Okeke, Marketing Executive at Brithomes, opened the event by highlighting the company’s mission to make global real estate accessible to African investors not just in theory, but with real listings, real support, and real partnerships.

Brithomes, a UKbased consultancy, offers property sourcing, acquisition support, legal coordination, and postpurchase management tailored specifically for African clients looking to buy in London.

