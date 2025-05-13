Britain Massacred Biafrans To Protect Its Nigerian Oil Interests

Share

With armed conflicts happening around the world and possibility of a war in the Sahel and our own declining democracy, I came across the below article by Mark Curtis, co-Director of UK Declassified and thought to share the opinion expressed for historical purpose and to serve as a reminder to us that we must never walk into a war with the hope that the West will abandon their economic interest to pursue a moral high ground.

I am republishing Mark Curtis verbatim. He wrote: On the 50th anniversary of the end of the Biafran war, the world’s worst humanitarian crisis in the late 1960s, declassified British files show that Harold Wilson’s government secretly armed and backed Nigeria’s aggression against the secessionist Biafra .

The then Labour government secretly provided large quantities of arms to the Nigerian federal government, which, by early 1970, had crushed an attempt by Biafra to gain independence, which it had declared in May 1967.

During the three years of war, up to three million people died, as Nigeria enforced a blockade on Biafra, causing widespread starvation amid considerable international opposition to the conflict. British policy was mainly shaped by its oil interests, declassified government documents from the time show.

British direct interests are trade and investment, including an important stake by Shell/ BP in the eastern region, the UK Foreign Office had noted a few days before the outbreak of the War in 1967.

Investments by Shell/BP-then a joint company in Nigeria which was partly owned by the British government amounted to around £ 200 million at the time.

The company was the largest producer of oil in Nigeria, most of which was in Biafra. Shell has much to lose if the FMG [federal military government] does not achieve the expected victory, George Thomas, Labour’s Commonwealth minister, noted in August 1967.

The sole immediate British interest in Nigeria is that the Nigerian economy should be brought back to a condition in which substantial trade and investment in the country can be further developed, and particularly so that they can regain access to important oil installations.

UK supplies of arms – which eventually enabled the Nigerian government to win the war – included millions of rounds of ammunition, hundreds of machine guns and grenades, thousands of mortar and artillery bombs, aircraft and armoured personnel carriers.

These supplies were massively stepped up while Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson was telling parliament that Britain was supplying arms to Nigeria at the same level as before.

He made the false claim that there was no special provision for the war. The decisions to supply arms and ammunition were taken at a time when it was clear they were being used against civilians.

Wilson’s agreement to supply patrol boats in 1967 was done in the knowledge that this would help the government maintain the sea blockade against Biafra. Declaration of war: The Nigerian government under General Yakubu Gowon, who had seized power in a military coup in July 1966, began military operations to defeat the Biafran secessionists in July 1967.

Three million refugees were crowded into a 2,500-square kilometre enclave in Biafra, where not only food but medicine, housing and clothing were in short supply

His well-equipped federal army of over 85,000 men, supplied by Britain and the Soviet Union, among others, took on a volunteer Biafran force under Lieutenant Colonel Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, the military governor of the Eastern region, much of whose equipment initially came from captured Nigerian supplies.

In the run-up to Gowon’s declaration of war, British officials made clear to the Nigerian government that they supported the country’s unity. Labour minister George Thomas told the Nigerian High Commissioner in London in April 1967, for example, that the Federal Government had our sympathy and our full support, but hoped the use of force against the east could be avoided. Britain initially refused Gowon’s requests for military support to target Biafran ports.

By June 1967, however, the new British High Commissioner in Lagos, Sir David Hunt, wrote in a memo to London that the only way of preserving the unity of Nigeria is to remove Ojukwu by force. He said the Biafran leader was committed to remaining the ruler of an independent state and reiterated that UK interests lay in firmly supporting the Federal Government.

On 1 July 1967, Gowon asked Britain for jet fighters and bomber aircraft, six fast boats and 24 anti-aircraft guns. Britain rejected the aircraft and boats but agreed to supply the anti-aircraft guns.

The Deputy High Commissioner in Enugu, Biafra’s main city, noted that supplying the anti-aircraft guns would be seen as British backing for the Gowon regime, and they could also take on an offensive role if mounted in an invasion fleet.

The British government’s news department was instructed to stress the defensive nature of these weapons and to avoid publicity on their export from Britain.

High Commissioner Sir David Hunt said that it would be better to use civil aircraft to deliver these guns and secured agreement from the Nigerians that there would be no publicity.

Faced with Gowon’s complaints about Britain not supplying more arms, Prime Minister Wilson agreed in midJuly to supply him with the fast patrol boats, in the knowledge they would help the government maintain the blockade against Biafra.

Wilson wrote to Gowon, saying that we have demonstrated in many ways our support for your government as the legal government of Nigeria and our refusal to recognise the secessionists. Wilson also told Gowon that Britain does not intend to put any obstacle in the way of orders for reasonable quantities of military material of types similar to those you have obtained here in the past.

By early November 1967, Nigerian government forces had pushed back the Biafrans and captured Enugu. George Thomas now called for a quick FMG victory, and recommended that the UK arms export policy towards Lagos be relaxed to ensure that outcome.

On 23 November 1967, the Cabinet agreed that such a federal military victory provided the best hope for an early end to the fighting. Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson’s cabinet supplied large quantities of arms to the Nigerian government as it fought against and blockaded Biafra in the late 1960s.

The following month, Commonwealth Secretary George Thomson suggested the UK should agree to Gowon’s shopping list for arms supplies. Anything that we now do to assist the FMG should help our oil companies to re-establish and expand their activities in Nigeria after the war, and, more generally, should help our commercial and political relationship with post-war Nigeria.

As a result, Britain supplied 36 armoured personnel carriers, along with 2,000 machine guns for them, antitank guns and nine million rounds of ammunition. Denis Healey, the Defence Secretary, wrote that he hoped these supplies would encourage the Nigerians to look to the United Kingdom for their future purchases of defence equipment.

