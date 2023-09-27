Britain Approves New North Sea Oil Drilling

The British government on Wednesday approved the development of new oil and gas drilling at a site in the North Sea, a move environmentalists say will hurt the country’s attempt to my it’s climate goals.
The United Kingdom’s North Sea Transition Authority said it had approved the Rosebank Field Development Plan, “which allows the owners to proceed with their project.”
Britain’s Conservative government argues that drilling in the Rosebank field, northwest of the Shetland Islands, will create jobs and bolster the U.K.’s energy security.
The field is operated by Norway’s Equinor and the U.K. firm Ithaca Energy, which says they plan to invest $3.8 billion in the first phase of the project. The field is expected to start producing in 2026-2027.
Green Party lawmaker Caroline Lucas called the decision to approve drilling “morally obscene.”
“Energy security and cheaper bills aren’t delivered by allowing highly subsidized, foreign-owned fossil fuel giants to extract more oil and gas from these islands and sell it overseas to the highest bidder,” she said.
The government argues that Rosebank and other new projects will be “significantly less emissions-intensive than previous developments.”