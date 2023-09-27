New Telegraph

September 27, 2023
Britain Approves New North Sea Oil Drilling

The British government on Wednesday approved the development of new oil and gas drilling at a site in the North Sea, a move environmentalists say will hurt the country’s attempt to my it’s climate goals.

The United Kingdom’s North Sea Transition Authority said it had approved the Rosebank Field Development Plan, “which allows the owners to proceed with their project.”

Britain’s Conservative government argues that drilling in the Rosebank field, northwest of the Shetland Islands, will create jobs and bolster the U.K.’s energy security.

