BRIPAN Urges New Members To Target Insolvency Potential In Manufacturing, Others

Share

The Business Recovery & Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN) has urged new inductees of the association to explore business recovery and insolvency potential in key sectors of the economy, including manufacturing sector and others to boost their professionalism in the multi-billion naira insolvency industry.

BRIPAN, which was founded in 1994, is positioned as ‘the voice’ of professionals involved in business recovery and insolvency, promoting best practices for its members handling financially troubled individuals and businesses.

Speaking at the BRIPAN Members’ Night Out and Induction Ceremony in Lagos recently, the National Presieent of BRIPAN, Mr. Chimezie Victor Ihekweazu, inundated the new inductees with the need to abide with the ethical practices and professionalism towards BRIPAN’s shared commitment to excellence in insolvency practice.

Ihekweazu said: “You have the opportunity to hold an insolvency post in a office. You can hold that position as liquidator or defense creditor. In a credit arrangement, you can hold the office of Receiver or Receiver manager.

“You also have the opportunity of holding office as an administrator where the holder’s office have decided to take control and appoint an administrator or where the members of the company feels that based on the state of affairs of his company, there is need to have an administrator to try to rescue the company from its challenges; whether in-term of business or in term of management to ensure profitability and then to secure the payments of any debts that are owing to the creditors.

“You can also hold an office as a Nominee in company’s volunteer arrangement or as a supervisor, while perhaps, the Directors engage in the process to rescue the company by undertaking some rearrangement based on proposal or scheme that have been developing under that structure.”

“So in these capacities as an insolvency practitioners, you have that opportunity. But don’t forget that after your induction as a member of BRIPAN you still require certification by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) so you can obtained your certificates because without that certificate, you cannot hold an THURSDAY, june 26, 2025 NEW TELEGRAPH insolvency office, you will still request somebody who has that certificate which is issued by the Corporate Affairs Commission to hold that office.

“Outside holding this position as an insolvency office holder, you can also represent Creditors in a particular process why I used the word ‘process’ is that what the new law is trying to do is to reduce the initial processes to administrative ones that can enable realization of the purpose of either the liquidation or the receivership or even the administration, so we have less interventions from the court.

Share