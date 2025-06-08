Bringing Revolution In Housing, Agriculture, Others To Nigeria

Share

The Chairman of Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development (SV-NED) Chief Amina Temitope Labinjo-Ajayi (JP) is passionate about Nigeria’s rapid development. She is not mouthing it but is putting real actions in place as SUCCESS NWOGU reports

The dream

Nigeria will soon witness economic transformation and revolution in housing, agriculture, transportation, telecommunication, energy and other sectors, when the expected foreign investments from the Chairman, Allen Le & Partners, International Investment Consulting Joint Stock Company, Hanoi City, Vietnam, Mr. Allen Le Nam, who has promised to mobilise other foreign investors and their associates to invest multi-billion Dollars in projects in Nigeria become actualised.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development (SV-NED) Chief Amina Temitope Labinjo-Ajayi (JP), who attracted the foreign investors to Nigeria stated this.

A projection of vision

Allen Lee, during his stay in Nigeria between May 26 and May 29, held talks with the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Dele Alake; the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim; Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, who was represented by Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata.

The foreign investor, who was highly delighted with the Centenary City in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, when he visited the area, said he, his associates and partners, would transform the Centenary City with high-rise buildings, sky-villas as his company had done in Vietnam, Canada and United States. It is also expected that a 99 storey building, which is one of the wonders of the world will be erected in the area.

Allen Le, with 25 years’ experience in financial investment, who has also been involved in the investment and management of the large real estate projects in Canada, South America, and Vietnam, lauded the Centenary City masterplan but noted that it could be upgraded.

Following footsteps of Vietnam

Speaking at the Ministry of Housing in Abuja, Allen Le said his company majors in investment in Asia, South America, and North America.

He added that the company majors in real estate construction, housing development, and is one of the largest construction companies in Vietnam.

He said: “We have delivered more than 600 urban development areas in the past 38 years in Vietnam and also Canada. I was looking forward to the opportunity to visit different countries in Nigeria and Vietnam. In the last 30 years, Vietnam has become the powerhouse in Southeast Asia.

“We are also the largest exporter of food, rice, and other agricultural produce. We are also a super power nation in agriculture around the world. We are helping a lot of African countries to reach maximum profit in their land for agriculture.

“I was looking forward to a global opportunity to help Nigeria. I was also looking forward to be a contractor like my mom has or any other land so that we can build an electric car. We also have VFAS in our country. That has been deployed in six different countries, including the states, Philippines, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. In five short years, we have become the eighth largest electric car vehicle around the world.

“We looked for opportunities for electric cars, agriculture, affordable homes, five-star homes, whatever you have for development. We are looking for the opportunity to understand more about tax incentives that foreign investors might have. I’m happy to be here and I hope that we can have a fruitful mutual benefit for the two countries, Vietnam and Nigeria.”

Speaking on his arrival, Allen Lee said he hoped to see Nigeria, one day, be like Canada and Vietnam. According to him, the private sector would be looked at as a warrior of the country.

He stated that the private sector was always resilient, determined and committed to be investing for the growth of the country.

He stated that Nigeria and Vietnam would have a lot of mutual benefits from the partnership between his group and SV-NED and the collaboration and assistance of the Federal Government.

He said he was really desirous and determined to bring cutting edge innovations and technologies that would transform Nigeria’s human capital development, technology transfer, real estate, agriculture, transportation, and other sectors.

He said: “So, I hope that the government will look at the private sector, the businessman, the entrepreneur, as a warrior of the peacetime. Just try to make things easier for the private sector, for the foreign investor, so that we can mobilise the money into the country, build skyscrapers, help with the mining, help with the green energy sector, electrical cars, and most importantly, the airlines, low-cost airlines, for the good of the people to mobilise around the country. And obviously, last but not least, it is the good quality home for everyone.”

“African people love Vietnamese because Vietnam and African countries are very good in relationship. Hopefully, I can bring some technology from Vietnam as the clean agriculture, so I can help you guys mobilise investments and contribute to food security. Because Vietnam 50 years ago, we were a hungry country and now we have become the powerhouse in food, one of the largest exporters of rice. Actually, we are the second.”

Chief Executive Officer, Allen Lee and Partners. Mr. Kingsley Bede Onyeocha, said the collaboration was a milestone opportunity to link the two countries together and basically, an opportunity to expand what is currently available to develop.

He identified housing and agriculture as top priorities of their group. He explained that they want to make sure that there was access to affordable housing in Nigeria.

We’ll fulfil our dream

Labinjo-Ajayi, said her dream had been for Nigeria to develop as other developed countries of the world. She stated that she desired Nigeria to be a country that is self sufficient in food production and where all the citizens and residents were well catered for and happy.

She noted that Nigeria has incredible human and natural resources and so, there was no need for the citizens to migrate abroad in search of even menial jobs.

According to her, she had been fighting for the development of Nigeria and remained focus and committed to attracting foreign investors for years into the country.

She was hopeful that her dream was about materialising with the current foreign investors and other that have partnered SV-NED to invest in Nigeria.

She stated that there would be revolution in agriculture where nano-technology and all seasons-cycle farming would be adopted.

The SV-NED boss said she was passionate about housing, mining, energy, CNG, aviation and other sectors of the economy.

Labinjo-Ajayi said: “I was blessed many years ago to be in the United Nations. This is 40 years of hard work. We are blessed to sign an agreement with them and some other countries. And they are ready to invest in. I’ve been working with my brother for the past years, and I’ve been here many days. We have many hectares of land.

“In Lagos, they gave us two islands. One is beside the Banana Island, which is 140 hectares of land.”

Speaking on the Centenary City, Labinjo-Ajayi, popularly called Mama Diaspora, said she desired the development of the Centenary City, other areas in Abuja and Lagos.

She harped on the importance of affordable housing and technology transfer for Nigerians.

She noted that there are is affordable housing in Libya through the instrumentality of their former leader, Mammah Gaddafi. She also recalled that infrastructural development, including housing transformed Dubai, United Arab Emirate, to a cynosure in the comity of nation.

FG’s committment

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Dele Alake, said the Federal Government was delighted over the attraction of foreign investors by Labinjo-Ajayi.

Alake said: “We are delighted by the coming of Mr. Allen Lee Nam and his partner. We had discussion with the delegation and SV-NED management. It is not yet time to make open our discussions.”

Minister of State for Housing

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, who was represented by Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, said the ministry would partner with SV-NED and the foreign investors to realise their housing programme in line with national policy and objectives and the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

He noted that the Tinubu’s administration had commenced some housing projects.

Dangiwa said: “I just want to tell you that our major jurisdiction or perception about the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, that relates to this ministry is about mass housing. Even though we partner with private companies about renewable cities, that is the one you have been telling us about, we can partner with you in that area because already, Mr. President, has given us a mandate about renewable cities in seven states of the great nation.

“We have 3,000 houses, which will be located in each of the states. We have started in Kano, Lagos, and Rivers states. We have a beautiful house which we partner with private companies. So, in that area, we can partner with you. But the major jurisdiction of this ministry is to provide mass housing to the citizens of the country.”

