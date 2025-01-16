Bring Your Investments To Abia, Otti Tells Investors

Share

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has wooed investors with the abundant human capital, infrastructure and security in the State, saying there is no better place for entrepreneurship and investment.

Governor Otti told a delegation of the US Market Access Center (USMAC) led by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Chris Burry that the State Government is happy to partner with the company to harness the potential and human energy existing in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the State.

He said the proposal of the company was in line with the vision of his administration. “When you talk of technology, that’s where we are heading. If it is about entrepreneurship or innovation, I think you have come to the best place. There is no better place if you are talking about entrepreneurship if you are thinking of investment than Abia State”.

The Governor invited the company to evidence-based discovery in Aba the commercial hub, saying, “I want it to be evidence based. So, go to Ariaria; go to other markets in Aba; you will see things for yourself. We need to come from an evidence point of view.

He affirmed that the administration was in a hurry to develop the potential in the State to create wealth and lift the people out of poverty, which he added was the reason he always accepted credible prospective investors and partners. He directed the Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, Mr David Kalu and members of the Governor’s team in charge of technology to work with the USMAC and recommend areas of possible collaboration.

The leader of the delegation and Chief Executive Officer of US Market Access Center (USMAC), Mr. Chris Burry had earlier declared that Abia was the first State the team was visiting with its proposal because of the innovations the Governor has initiated.

He expressed in investment portfolios including technology, entrepreneurship education, and skills acquisition, among others.

