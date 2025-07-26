Bring WAFCON Trophy Home, Tinubu Charges Falcons

President Bola Tinubu has urged the Super Falcons to win the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and bring the coveted trophy home.

In a personal message to the team ahead of their clash with host nation Morocco in Rabat on Saturday evening, Tinubu praised the Falcons’ performance and announced that a presidential delegation had been dispatched to support them at the final.

The President said:

“My beloved Super Falcons, bring the WAFCON trophy home.

Tonight, you stand at the cusp of history as you face Morocco in the 2024 WAFCON final at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

“Your performance over the past three weeks has been awe-inspiring. You’ve represented Nigeria with pride, honour, and strength — on and off the pitch.

“I was especially moved by your visit to Gabriela Salgado of South Africa’s Banyana Banyana after the semi-final. That act of compassion reflects our shared humanity and the values Africans cherish.

“If statistics alone won matches, you’d already be champions. Unbeaten in the group stages, victorious in the knockouts, and conceding only one goal in the semi-final — you are on the brink of a record 10th title.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, we are all rooting for you and praying for your victory tonight.”

He added that the delegation attending the match includes the Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite; Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim; and Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, among others.

Tinubu also thanked the Falcons’ families, coaches, supporters, and the Nigerian community in Morocco for their unwavering support throughout the competition.

“You will finish strong by the grace of God. Go for the tenth! Bring the trophy home. I look forward to receiving you and the trophy in Abuja,” he said.