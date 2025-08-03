‘Bring That Trophy Home’, Saraki Cheers D’Tigress

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has celebrated the Nigerian women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, following their victory over Senegal in the semifinals of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket.

Saraki, writing on X, expressed pride in the team’s performance and urged them to bring the trophy home, saying that the entire nation is solidly behind them.

“I’m sure I speak on behalf of all Nigerians when I say: Bring that trophy home! The entire nation is solidly behind you!” Saraki said.

READ ALSO:

The Nigeria’s D’Tigress had displayed incredible resilience and fighting spirit in Saturday’s semifinal match against Senegal in Abidjan, coming from behind to secure a 75 -68 win and a place in the final.

Senegal led by 8 points at the start of the fourth quarter, but the reigning champions mounted a fierce comeback to outscore their opponents and maintain their decade-long unbeaten run in the AfroBasket tournament.

The win moves D’Tigress into another AfroBasket final, as they chase their fourth consecutive continental title which is a record-equaling achievement in African women’s basketball.

The team’s stellar run continues to be a source of national pride, adding to the growing list of Nigerian women making waves in global sports.