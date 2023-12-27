‘Bring perpetrators to book, provide security for citizens’

The President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. (Dr) Israel Adelani Akanji, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that security agents bring perpetrators of the Plateau State killings on Christmas Eve to book. Akanji also called on Tinubu to provide adequate security in ensuring citizens across the state are secured.

He condemned the attacks that had resulted in the killing of about 50 people in NTV, Dares, Yelwa and Chirang, where a Baptist Church was burnt and nine members, including the pastor of the church, Solomon Gushe, were killed. Also, the killing of Christians and destruction of churches in Bokkos Local Government Area in addition to about 40 people in Chirang villiage reported to have been killed by the rampaging militia. However, Akanji asked Christians to give helping hands to the wounded and others affected by the attacks.

The statement by Akanji, which was signed by the Nigerian Baptist Convention Public Relations Officer, Rev. Eben Durodola said: “The Nigerian Baptist Convention has condemned the wanton killing of Christians and the destruction of churches by terrorists in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State. About fifty people were killed by the terrorists in NTV, Dares, Yelwa and Chirang, where a Baptist church was burnt and nine members, including the pastor of the church, Solomon Gushe, were killed.