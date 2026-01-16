Bring Perpetrators Of Violence On Members To Book, ADC Tells Police

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to bring to book those who disrupted the inauguration of its Transitional and Membership Registration Committees in Borno State.

ADC, in a statement issued on Friday by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said the inauguration of the committees, which has Mallam Kashim Imam as Chairman, was carried out in full compliance with the guidelines and authorisations issued by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The party stated that the actions of the individuals were contrary to “The ADC Constitution, its values, and its long-standing commitment to internal democracy and orderly political engagement.”

ADC said it is a law-abiding political party governed by rules and institutional processes, and would therefore not permit its internal affairs to be hijacked by persons acting without mandate or by “those pursuing narrow personal interests to the detriment of party unity and stability.”

It urged law enforcement agencies to take serious note of the reported violent attacks against ADC members in Borno State and pursue thorough investigations with a view to identifying and prosecuting all those responsible.

“Political violence must not be normalised or excused under any circumstance,” stated, assuring that it is “committed to peaceful political organisation, internal democracy, and the rule of law, and will take all necessary internal and legal measures to protect its members, its processes, and the integrity of the party.”