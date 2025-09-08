Bring Perpetrators Of Bama Killing To Justice, Says Nigeria’s Humanitarian Coordinator

Nigeria’s Humanitarian Coordinator, Mohamed Fall, has called on security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous attack that killed dozens of civilians in Darajamal Village, Bama Local Government Area, in Borno State.

In a statement made available to the New Telegraph, Fall also urged the authority to swiftly bring those perpetrators to justice. “I also call for the immediate release of all those abducted,” he stated in the release issued yesterday.

While reaffirming the UN commitment to continue supporting people affected by conflict to complement Government efforts, Fall called on parties in the conflict to protect civilians as well as their property and to adhere to international humanitarian and human rights law.

Preliminary reports indicate that more than 50 civilians were killed when suspected members of a non-state armed group (NSAG) attacked Darajamal on the evening of September 5. An unknown number of people were also allegedly abducted, with others fleeing with injuries.