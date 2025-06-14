Bring Antony Back, Van Der Sar Urges Amorim

Share

Legendary Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has urged head coach Ruben Amorim to consider giving Antony another chance at Old Trafford.

Van Der Sar spoke about the club’s transfer plans this summer and had a piece of advice for head coach Amorim, urging the Portuguese to consider giving Antony another lifeline at Old Trafford following his stunning six-month loan stint at Real Betis.

After being signed for a gigantic £85 million fee back in 2022, the former Ajax prodigy failed to justify his price tag and live up to the demands of the Premier League. Midway through last season, following the sacking of Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils appointed Amorim. However, Antony couldn’t break into his starting XI and had to find an exit route, which he found in the form of Real Betis. In Spain, the winger thrived, scoring nine goals and delivering five assists in 26 games as he found his mojo back.

Despite his return to form and proving to be a real game-changer at the Benito Villamarin Stadium, the 25-year-old reportedly has no future at United. In fact, they are even ready to accept a huge loss on their initial £85m investment as they are ready to accept bids worth as low as £30m.

