Brilliant Bees Sting Chelsea

Nketiah’s Hattrick Pushes Arsenal To Second Ahead Manchester Derby

Brentford held on for their third Premier League win of the season as goals from Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo sank a wasteful Chelsea in the West London derby at Stamford Bridge. The Blues, who missed several chances, were punished through Pinnock’s thumping header from Mbeumo’s wicked cross. With Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez up the field for a late corner, Neal Maupay led a Brentford counter-attack and set up Mbeumo for the Bees’ second.

Chelsea, who went closest in the first half when Noni Madueke struck the woodwork, slipped to a ninth home defeat this year thanks to some poor finishing. Brentford keeper Mark Flekken was never truly stretched and they defended resolutely before hitting Chelsea on the break. Brentford have won on all three of their visits to Stamford Bridge as a Premier League club, and, although Chelsea were largely the better side, Brent- ford still created their fair share of chances.

Mathias Jensen was given room down the right just after the re-start, cutting the ball back to Vitaly Janelt, who guided his shot straight at Sanchez. Brentford’s goal was created down the right when Mbeumo fired in a brilliant, pacy delivery and Pinnock sprinted to meet it with a powerful header. On the break Yegor Yarmolyuk was clean through when he was kept out by Sanchez, before Mbeumo stabbed a shot narrowly wide. Thomas Frank’s side added a second when Mbeumo tapped the ball into an empty net with only Sanchez nearby.

After a slow start to the season Brentford have now won two games in succession while extending their unbeaten run in London derbies to 13 matches. Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah scored his first Premier League hat-trick as Arsenal extended their unbeaten start to the sea- son with victory over Sheffield United at Emirates Stadium. He opened the scoring with a deft touch and swivelled finish after Declan Rice’s threaded ball caught out the United defence.

Nketiah’s thumping effort into the roof of the net increased Arsenal’s lead against Paul Hecking- bottom’s struggling side. A sensational strike from 25 yards completed a perfect afternoon for the England forward, who has five league goals this season. Fabio Vieira scored a late penalty after the video assistant referee (VAR) adjudged Oliver Norwood to have fouled him inside the area.

Takehiro Tomiyasu got on the end of a flick from Mohamed Elneny and poked home from a corner in stoppage time. Victory lifted Arsenal up to second in the table, two points behind north London rivals Tottenham.