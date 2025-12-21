Brighton, Sunderland Battle To Drab Draw

Brighton’s disappointing December run continued as they played out a goal- less draw against Sunderland in the Premier League.

In the first-ever Premier League meeting between the two teams, both sides lacked attacking quality in a game with few clear-cut chances.

The Black Cats looked the more dangerous in the first half, with Brian Brobbey and Chris Rigg failing to make the most of errors by Brighton’s new-look centre-back partnership.

Bart Verbruggen made a superb save after the interval to stop Omar Alderete from breaking the deadlock with a bullet header, while the Seagulls keeper had to be alert to a drilled effort from the edge of the box by Romaine Mundle.

Brighton improved in the second half, but were forced to resort to long-range efforts as they struggled to break down Sunderland’s defence.

The Seagulls were only two points off third heading into December, but a four-game winless run leaves them ninth and nine points behind third-placed Aston Villa.

Regis le Bris’ promoted side, meanwhile, move up to fifth with 27 points from their opening 17 games of the campaign.

