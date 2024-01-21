Brighton Signs South American Starlet, Barco

Valentine Barco, a left-back from Boca Juniors, 19, has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Brighton.

Barco, an Argentina Under-23 international, earned 35 appearances for the team he grew up playing for, helping the Argentine powerhouses advance to the Copa Libertadores final last season.

Along with Ecuadorian Pervis Estupinan and outstanding Brazilian Joao Pedro, he becomes the latest addition to the Seagulls’ roster of South Americans.

Brighton technical director David Weir said: “We have been aware of Valentin for a long time and have been impressed with the progress he has made at domestic and international level.

“We’re delighted to welcome him to the club and we are looking forward to seeing how he progresses and develops under Roberto [De Zerbi].

“He has played predominantly on the left side, as a full-back, wing-back, or winger but also shown his versatility with Boca, playing across the midfield.

“He is an exciting prospect but it’s also important we give him the time as he needs to settle and adapt to new surroundings and the Premier League.”

Barco is the first new addition to Roberto De Zerbi’s ranks this month, as the Italian aims to shape his squad for a busy return from their winter break.

The Seagulls host Wolves on Monday night before a trip to Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round.

They will resume Europa League action in March when they enter the last-16 stage having won Group B before Christmas.

Amex chiefs have enjoyed rich success in recruiting from South America in recent years, with Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister purchased from Argentinos Juniors before being sold for a substantial profit to Liverpool.

Similarly, Moises Caicedo was picked up from boyhood club Independiente del Valle in 2021 and then sold for £100million to Chelsea last summer.