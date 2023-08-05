Brighton Reach Agreement With Ajax Over Kudus

Brighton have reached an agreement in principle with Ajax to sign Mohammed Kudus.
The Athletic’s David Ornstein reports that Roberto de Zerbi’s side struck a deal in the region of €40 million for Ghana international.
That figure would eclipse the Seagulls’ previous club-record transfer of £30 million for Watford’s João Pedro earlier this summer.
Kudus has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs in recent months with Chelsea previously credited with a key interest.
But the 23-year-old is instead set to head to the Amex Stadium as De Zerbi’s fifth addition of the summer transfer window.
Brighton host Rayo Vallecano in Sunday’s final pre-season fixture before entertaining Luton Town for their Premier League opener.