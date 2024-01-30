Brighton Move To Sign Leicester City’s Dewsbury-Hall

Brighton is ready to make a move for Leicester star, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall amid competition from Arsenal, Brentford and Fulham.

The midfielder, 25, has nine goals and many assists in 27 Championship matches for the Foxes, who look set for promotion.

But according to a report Leicester need to sell a player this month to avoid falling foul of Profit and Sustainability rules and Dewsbury-Hall could be the man to go.

As an academy graduate, any sale would go into the books as pure profit but manager Enzo Maresca is a huge fan of the playmaker.

Dewsbury-Hall is likely to cost upwards of £ 30 million which could see Brighton break their transfer record to sign him.

The Seagulls are renowned for picking up bargains from abroad but deviated from that strategy to land Joao Pedro from Watford last summer in what has been a successful deal.