Brighton Link With Torino Midfielder Tameze

There are strong indications that Brighton are keeping tabs on the 29-year-old Torino Tameze who can play across the defence and as a defensive midfielder.

According to the reports, the former Nice star is also on the radar of Premier League rivals, West Ham and Fulham.

The Seagulls have been hit hard by injuries this season, with Danny Welbeck, Solly March, Pervis Estupinan, Tariq Lamptey, Evan Ferguson, Julio Enciso, James Milner, and Lewis Dunk all having spells on the sidelines.

Inside sources claim Tameze’s versatility makes him a good option for Roberto De Zerbi’s squad, although he may cost up to €10 million (£8.7m) to secure his services.

Torino reportedly paid Hellas Verona €2.8m (£2.4m) to recruit him in the summer, where he signed a deal until the summer of 2026.