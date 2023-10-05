Brighton Bid to Beat Bayern to Ndidi’s Signature

English Premier League side Brighton have identified Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi as the next transfer target as they bid to beat other suitors for the Leicester City player.

Our correspondent learnt that coach Roberto De Zerbi is looking to bolster his squad that has impressed in the new season, and the Eagles star is now considered a key figure and could be snapped up by the Seagulls in January 2024.

Ndidi has yet to sign a new contract with relegated Leicester City and could from January 1, 2024, agree to join another club on a free transfer. Transfer expert Ekrem Konur reported that Brighton want to sign the defensive midfielder.

He was linked with another Premier League outfit, Nottingham Forest, by the deadline of the last summer transfer window. Bayern Munich is another club that have shown concrete interest in the midfielder but the prospect of staying in England could be a lure for the player to join Brighton instead.

The Super Eagles star has netted 14 goals and provided 14 assists in 249 appearances for Leicester City.