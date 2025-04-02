Brighton Aim to Bounce Back Against Villa after FA Cup Heartbreak

Share

Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa will face off at the AMEX Stadium in what promises to be an exciting Premier League clash.

Both teams had contrasting experiences in the FA Cup quarter-finals at the weekend, and that could shape how this encounter unfolds.

Brighton, under Fabian Hurzeler, had been in fine form before their painful FA Cup exit at the hands of Nottingham Forest. After a humiliating 7-0 defeat to Forest in February, the Seagulls bounced back impressively, going unbeaten in eight matches across all competitions.

However, their FA Cup dreams ended in heartbreak as they lost on penalties to the same Nottingham Forest after 120 goalless minutes at the AMEX Stadium.

Despite that setback, Brighton will be eager to maintain their momentum in the league. They are still chasing a top-five finish, which could secure them a UEFA Champions League spot next season.

A positive result against Villa would be a huge boost to their European ambitions. Aston Villa, on the other hand, had a much easier time in their FA Cup quarter-final clash.

They cruised past Championship side Preston North End with a 3-0 win, thanks to a brace from Marcus Rashford and a goal from Jacob Ramsey.

Although Unai Emery’s side has struggled with inconsistency in the Premier League compared to last season, they remain a strong force.

Villa also have a huge UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain on the horizon, which could influence Emery’s team selection.

