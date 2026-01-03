Super Eagles defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA, who is currently in Morocco at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, has said the rivalry in Turkey between Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray is one of the biggest in the world. Excerpts;

Talking about competition for position in the national team, Ryan Alebiosu deputized for you in the game against Uganda, can you describe his performance ?

It’s good competition, it’s what the team needs. When two players are fighting for the same position, it improves the team because we both want the best out of the team.

Against Uganda, he played very well, had a very great debut. It was good to see, unfortunately, the injury on his debut is sad, but I’m sure overall he’ll be happy that he’s made his debut in AFCON and played well. I wish him fast recovery from injury.

Nigeria was very close the last time in Cote d’Ivoire, losing to the host in the final, what are your thoughts this time?

Yeah, we were very close last time, feeling that pain, knowing that we were very close, but I know a lot of the players want to make sure that we get over the line this time, you know, so yeah, I think that for me personally, I have a lot of goals that I still need to achieve and I just can’t wait.

Uganda forward, Uche Ikpeazu, says he is much more familiar with you. Can you describe your relationship with him?

I played with him at Blackpool when I was actually 17, 18. We’re from London as well so we have mutual friends. I’ve known him for quite a while. He’s great guy and he’s also Nigerian. They’re out now but I know for sure he’s there supporting us.

Can you give a brief background about who Bright is?

I was born in Nigeria, then I moved to Spain, when I was very young. Then from there I moved to London. When I was younger, I could speak a lot of Spanish. My dad still speaks a lot. From there I moved to London. I would say I’m more of a London boy because I’ve a lot of time there, you know, I went to school there, that’s when I first started playing football.

And yeah, I’ve just been all over the place. I started in England with Blackpool, then moved to QPR, then moved to Turkey, which was a very great opportunity for me that I took and spent four great years there. And then came back this season to England, so yes, that’s me basically.

Would you say at this point where you are in your career, you’re fulfilled? As a footballer or are there still more grounds to break ?

I don’t think I’ll be fulfilled until I’ve finished playing football. I mean, like for now we have a tournament, a great tournament that we can win, so this is an opportunity for me and the team to achieve something.

What would you say have been the lows and highs of your career so far?

As footballers I feel like there’s a lot of lows and highs, so I can’t pinpoint one. I’ll say even when I was young, I think I was 13, 14, I wanted my mum to take me to a club called Aldershot. It actually a nonleague club. And from where we lived it was an hour and 50 minutes train.

But I told my mum she could take me there because I couldn’t go there myself and she thought it was just around the corner. And I realised that it was so far and she basically said no, you know. So I couldn’t go.

And that day really touched me. I think another time I was on trial at Norwich, we had a game against Chelsea and I remember after the game they didn’t say nothing and just gave me my ticket back to go to London. So, that one I remember that I cried and I remember praying. So in terms of lows, those are the two when I was younger.

I think losing the last AFCON in the final was low as well because we were so close, you we were winning. I think making my debut for Nigeria against Portugal. That was a really high moment for me personally because I’ve always wanted to play for Nigeria. Also, making my debut for Fenerbahce and the European competition was a big thing for me as well. Just making my debut for Blackpool, my first professional debut.

Since arriving Morocco, how have you settled in? The kind food you’ve eaten in Morocco so far?

Talking about the food, I prefer not to speak. I’ve heard good things about the food, but I’m a very picky eater. I really struggle to eat food that are, something I’m not used to. Maybe it’s just me, but I’m not really a fan of the food. Yeah, that’s all I can say really.

For your position as a right back, who do you look up to around the world?

Reece James for me is the number one. I mean for the players that I have watched, James and Trent Alexander-Arnold, but James is up there for me

Why James?

Because he can defend, he can attack, he can play as a midfielder. He’s got the whole package. There are other players too like Dani Alves, the way he also linked up with (Lionel) Messi, I love players that always link up with their wingers. I love his way of playing.

Do you love playing in the winter or summer?

It’s hard because playing in Turkey in the summer I realised that I like winter but now that I’m here, well I will say summer.

Your favourite Nigerian musician and why?

Ashake. Yeah, of course there’s Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido, but I think with Ashake it’s an artist that I can always relate to, you know, his music has energy. I can play when I want to sleep, when I wake up. For me, he is my favourite.

What would you tell the people out there who want to take up football as a career?

Firstly, make sure that you enjoy playing football. Always have fun. Just don’t let anyone make you think that you haven’t got a chance. Anyone has a chance as long as you enjoy playing football.

The rivalry in Turkey, Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, can you describe how it is, especially in the lead up to the game, the atmosphere?

Yes, I think it’s crazy. I think it’s underrated. I don’t think a lot of people know how big it is. I’m lucky to have played in three or four of those games. I think the rivalry is so intense that I remember when I was at Fener, I had people from the club saying I couldn’t take pictures of Vic (Victor Osimhen) because he played for Galatasaray.

That’s the rivalry that they have against each other. For me personally, think Fener is the biggest club in Turkey. Some people would say otherwise, but I feel that in terms of the clubs in Turkey, they show so much support and love.

Not just in Turkey, you go anywhere else in the world and you meet someone who’s Turkish, they’ll probably support Fener or Gala and it just shows how big the rivalry is over there.