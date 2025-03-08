Bright Omokaro: I ran away from my father to stay with grandmother because of football

Share

Former international, Bright Omokaro, in this interview with AJIBADE OLUSESAN, expressed optimism about the Super Eagles’ chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, stating that their fate depends on the players’ determination and commitment. He said while the road to qualification may be tough, the Eagles have the talent and potential to turn things around if they remain focused and dedicated. Excerpts:

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle seems different from other foreign coaches we’ve had in recent years, as he is seen attending Nigeria Professional Football League matches. Isn’t this a positive development?

I believe that any coach should be allowed to implement the strategies necessary for the team to succeed but I also believe coaches need to look inward and develop their players. If you don’t nurture a child when they are young, it becomes very difficult to take care of them when they are older. It is impressive Chelle is monitoring our league, this is a good development.

There is concern that including home-based players at this critical stage of the World Cup qualifiers could backfire. Do you believe we have the quality in the league to be part of the series?

Out of all the foreign-based players we have, how many of them are the first choice at their clubs? The truth is bitter, and we need to acknowledge it. At the time we were grooming local players alongside international players, we achieved good results. When John Fashanu and others came from London, they could not beat the local players for positions in the national team and I believe the quality is still there, we are just looking for quick results when we don’t do the right thing.

Chelle has not yet led the team in any match, but some Nigerians remain sceptical about his abilities and question why the NFF would hire a coach from Mali….

If you look at the AFCON competitions in recent years, you’ll see that all the successful coaches in those tournaments have been Africans. We know our capabilities.

I am a Nigerian, and all I need is the best. If they have employed this coach now, and they feel he will take us to the promised land, then let’s see how it goes. I’m not going to criticise any coach. I have always said that those ‘white’ coaches lack an understanding of how football is played in Africa. With the pedigree of this coach being African, let’s see what it brings. The main issue is that any coach given a job should be provided enough time. It is not fair to ask coaches to come in when a competition is close, as they will not have ample time to groom players. Back then, clements Westerhof was able to identify some players, local talents, and he developed them into international players. When given enough time, this coach can scout the local league and nurture the talent.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to play against Rwanda and Zimbabwe. However, many people are still unsure about Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup, especially considering that South Africa and Rwanda are currently leading by about four points. Do you think the country still have a chance of qualifying for the World Cup?

To me, football is simply a round object that can move in any direction. The outcome greatly depends on what the players have in mind. It’s about cohesion, togetherness, and the determination to win. When these players have these qualities, they understand that while their opponents are ahead of them, they need to focus on their own game because anything can happen.

The Federal Government is about to establish a Presidential Support Group for the World Cup. Some believe this can help the national team, while others think it may serve as a distraction, where do you belong?

That is a different thing which has nothing to do with what happens on the pitch. To qualify for the World Cup, the players have almost everything to do with it because they are the main actors.

Yes, the NFF or any other bodies can help but that has to do with things outside of the field of play. The players must focus on their own task which is on the pitch.

You are one of the toughest defenders to have played for the national team. The younger generation of Nigerians may want to know how you got into football…

Like many kids of my generation, I had a deep passion for football at a tender age but my father did not want to see me play. Back then, if your father dealt with you, you would run away at the sight of a football. But that passion to play football was strongly burning within me. I had to escape from my father’s house to my grandmother’s place. You know how grandmothers spoil their grandchildren. It was there that I could truly play football. Even at a young age, I started a football club called One by One. Before that, I was so interested in football that we played with something called felele, a rubber ball. When it broke, I couldn’t bear to throw it away, so I fixed it instead. People paid me for doing this, and it was how I managed to raise funds to start my own team called One by One at that tender age

In 1973, as a secondary school student, I was in the team that went to the National Sports Festival and won gold. It was Samuel Ogbemudia who was the governor then. When we returned, I still had problems with my father. I was in Form 2 at Eghosa Grammar School. After the festival, when we came back, the governor opened a school called New Era College. When my father saw it was a scholarship and he wouldn’t have to pay any more, he started encouraging me to play football.

Have you always been that hard-tackling defender all your career?

I started my career as a striker but a friend noticed my hard tackling and suggested I change my position. I can play on any of the defensive wings. When Fluminense came to Nigeria to play against Bendel Insurance, I played in midfield and scored the only goal from a free kick against the Brazilians. It has been a wonderful journey, and I give glory to God for guiding me into football.

Can you recall how got into the national team?

It was actually late Coach Sebastian Brodericks who played a key role in this; he informed me that my name had been pencilled in for the national team.

So, I went to Lagos which was at the National Institute for Sports around 1977-78. That was the first-ever junior national team. When we arrived, we met players like Henry Nwosu, Sylvanus Okpala, and many others. In the end, the three of us—myself, Nwosu and Okpala were selected from the junior national team to join the senior national team in 1980. That’s how my journey began.

From that point on, I regularly played for the senior national team. We were like one family, and we respected our senior players like Christian Chukwu, Emmanuel Okala, and others. They often joked around, saying things like, “You must polish my boots this morning.” As younger players, it made us happy to do those things for them, and it brought us closer together.

If we did something wrong, they would correct us, serving as great role models. Having that mindset helped us develop in our careers.

It was in AFCON 1988 that you got your nickname 10-10 when you injured an Algerian player. Were you proud of injuring an opponent to the advantage of your team?

Of course yes; it is your responsibility as a player to help your team in whatever way allowed by the law of the game. We were down by one man after Ademola Adeshina was sent off by the referee and the Algerians were mesmerising us with that advantage they got. It wasn’t long enough before they equalised the goal we had earlier scored. I always wanted to win and when I play a game, I can do anything to win even if that means incapacitating an opponent, I will do it to win a game. I had a policy to be remembered long after any game I played and that is why I was so hard on my opponents. Now you see after I quit the game; more than 15 years ago, people still know me for some aspects of my game and that is what I wanted. Strangely enough, that legendary move was an instruction from the head coach of the team, Manfried Hoerner, a German. After the red card to our player, Hoerner told me to do it. It was a specific instruction from our coach to reduce the Algerians to 10 players. When you are not scared you could be given a red card too with that kind of tackle, personally I thought the tackle could land one into trouble. I did not risk getting a red card because I was very smart with my tackles. Well, maybe if that match was played in 2009, it may have been different but back in the day I was sure I wouldn’t get a red card.

