Bright, Fun Colour Code for Men

Many men are stepping away from the dark manly colours they have been known for years.

Colours like dark blue, black, brown and grey used the be the only colours men can wear but now, the shades are getting lighter, brighter and adding more fun.

Now, bright colours are part of savvy fashionable men’s favourites things, especially when it comes choosing those smart casuals and tunic kaftan.

Bright blue, mustard yellow, pink, lilac, bright red, maroon red, green, purple and many others are the trending colours in men’s style.

Check out the bright and fun colours in a collection picked by us.