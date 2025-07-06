Bright Chimezie Takes Zigima Global With ONErpm Deal

Legendary Nigerian highlife artist and pioneer of the Zigima sound, Bright Chimezie, has signed a distribution and digital partnership deal with ONErpm, one of the world’s leading music distribution and artist services platforms.

The partnership will reintroduce Chimezie’s iconic catalog to a global audience while supporting the digital release of future projects under ONErpm’s expansive network.

With a career spanning over four decades, Bright Chimezie’s music—known for its fusion of satire, African rhythms, and rich cultural storytelling—has remained a beloved staple among music lovers across generations.

Speaking on the signing, Chimezie said, “My music has always been about the people, our culture, and our message. With ONErpm, I’m excited to bring Zigima to new ears across the world.”

Also commenting on the partnership, General Manager of ONErpm Nigeria, Chimdinma Maduforo, described the deal as a landmark move in preserving and promoting the legacy of the iconic artist.

“This is a major step in solidifying the legacy of Bright Chimezie in the digital age. ONErpm provides a powerful platform that ensures his voice continues to resonate far and wide,” she said.

Bright Chimezie joins a growing list of African legends and contemporary stars leveraging ONErpm’s cutting-edge distribution tools and global promotional reach to connect with audiences worldwide.

Fans can expect a vibrant wave of highlife music as Chimezie prepares to unveil remastered classics, exclusive releases, and potential collaborations—all powered by this groundbreaking partnership.