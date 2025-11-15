Brigade Commander Leads Troops Back To Base: Ambush Insurgents

The Troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, on routine patrol to secure communities around Wajiroko in Azir Multe, Damboa Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State, came under a sudden and heavy insurgent fire while returning from a successful patrol within the fringes of Sambisa Forest.

The Acting Director Army Public Relations (ADDAPR) Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele said in a statement that, “The patrol team which was led by the Commander 25 Brigade, Brigadier General M Uba and comprised troops of 25 Task Force Brigade and members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) courageously fought through the insurgents ambush with superior fire power, forcing them to withdraw in disarray and to abandon their mission.

She said, “During the encounter, two brave soldiers and two heroic CJTF members paid the supreme price while on active service to the nation. “While commending the troops for their gallantry, the Army high command commiserates with families and associates of the deceased gallants for their heroic sacrifice to the nation.