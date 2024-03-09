Bridging Gap: Transforming Maternal, Newborn, Child Health

Alarming maternal and infant mortality rates in Nigeria demand urgent action. As data reveals alarming mortality rates among mothers and infants in the country, calls for urgent action have escalated.

The recent Gates Foundation’s 2023 Goalkeepers Report sheds light on the critical situation, emphasising the need to accelerate efforts to meet the UN’s goals for maternal and child health by 2030.

This report serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced but also presents a vision of hope through achievable interventions and community empowerment.

Responding to this critical need, Eden Venture Group, a visionary creative agency focused on social impact, is proud to announce the Maternal Newborn and Child Health [MNCH] Transforming Together Summit.

Through a strategic three-pronged approach focused on community engagement programming, digital media content, and stakeholder engagement sessions, the project aims to address the root causes and barriers hindering access to quality healthcare services for mothers and children in the region – bridging the gap between innovation and impact.

The Transforming Together Summit will kick off in Lagos on March 12, 2024, at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos; followed by another event in Abuja on March 22, 2024, at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Center, Abuja, FCT.

These sessions will serve as platforms for key stakeholders, including government representatives, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), private sector members, medical professionals, and the general public, to engage in crucial discussions, share insights, and work towards actionable solutions to improve MNCH in Nigeria.

Prominent speakers slated to participate in the summit include distinguished figures such as Dr Salma Ibrahim Anas – Special Advisor to the Presidency on Health, Dr Oliver Ezechi Director of Research, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Nabila Aguele – CEO of Fable Advisory and Former Special Adviser to Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Dr Dolapo Fasawe – Mandate Secretary – Health Services & Environment (FCT, Abuja), Dr Bosede Afolabi – Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, and more.

Their expertise and advocacy will play a pivotal role in driving awareness, promoting policy discussions, and fostering community engagement to create lasting change in the MNCH sector.

Eden Venture Group has also engaged partners to provide free Women’s Health medical testing so women across Lagos and Abuja are encouraged to register to attend the Transforming Together Summit.

Eden Venture Group’s project goals include raising awareness of the challenges faced by underprivileged mothers and children, facilitating open dialogues, advocating for policy enforcement, and developing sustainable solutions through improvements in medical infrastructure and innovations.

By uniting key stakeholders and leveraging the power of community action, the project aims to bridge the gap between innovation and impact, paving the way for a brighter future for mothers and newborns in Nigeria.

Partners include Ara Nini Health, R2M Root2Market, Beibei Haven, Goalkeepers, YD Company, Electric Lady Foundation, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Hacey Health, Alhanislam, Creative Cultural Revival, FSG Africa, Policy Innovation Center, NESG and Shehu Musa Yar’dua foundation.