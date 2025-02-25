Bridging Digital Skills, Unemployment Gaps

Share

Nigeria has been grappling with high unemployment rate, a large number of citizens who lack digital skills for the new work order. But the ongoing efforts by the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) and Small Business Training Solutions (SBTS) may change the narrative. REGINA OTOKPA reports

Nigeria’s youth unemployment rate has remained a pressing concern even as the advent of technology and innovation, digital skills have become an essential requirement to get a job. To this end, experts have long advocated for a shift from conventional education to skills-based learning that meets industry demands.

Digital skills are now required for all types of jobs including healthcare, finance, transport, manufacturing. In virtually every sector, it is the new normal.

Despite its importance in the modern world of work, there are still many Nigerians without basic knowledge of digital skills. Those who do, still have to brush up their knowledge as digital skills get more advanced with each passing day.

DBI-SBTS partnership

Given the growing demand for skilled digital professionals capable of driving Nigeria’s digital economy forward, the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) and Small Business Training Solutions (SBTS) have launched a transformative partnership aimed at empowering Nigerian youths with the requisite digital skills and to also create employment opportunities.

The DBI-SBTS collaboration presents a solution by aligning training with employer needs, linking participants to job opportunities, and supporting startups with necessary resources. The partnership is designed to change job creation in Nigeria’s fast growing digital economy.

With the backing of government agencies and the private sector, the initiative has the potential to catalyze economic transformation by equipping Nigeria’s youthful population with the tools needed to thrive in the digital space At a media launch held recently in Abuja, President/CEO of DBI, David Daser who underscored the urgent need to equip young Nigerians with practical digital skills, said that it will position them as job creators rather than job seekers.

He said the partnership with SBTS on digital skills development training, would empower Nigerian youths to build sustainable careers .and to compete favourably with their counterparts across the world.

Speaking to INSIDE ABUJA, Daser explained that the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the 3MTT programme of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani.

The initiative will provide high-quality training in digital marketing, software development, cybersecurity, and business management, ensuring that Nigerian youth remain competitive in the global market.

Beyond technical skills, the initiative will incorporate mentorship, access to funding, and business incubation support, offering a holistic approach to job creation.

He said: “For years, DBI has been at the forefront of ICT and telecommunications training, producing skilled professionals across industries. But we recognize that greater impact requires collaboration. This partnership with SBTS is not just a milestone, it is a game changer.”

“Together, we can build an ecosystem where innovation thrives, businesses flourish, and our youth are equipped to excel in the 21st-century economy.”

Daser urged stakeholders, including government agencies and private sector leaders to support the initiative and make youth empowerment a national priority.

Digital Jobs

The Chief Executive Officer SBTS, Evelyn Lewis, who described the partnership as a bold commitment to capacity building, digital education, and job creation, disclosed that SBTS was committed to creating 100,000 new digital jobs in Africa over the next five years.

Lewis noted that despite Africa’s vast talent pool, access to structured and scalable training programs remains a challenge.

Lewis disclosed that SBTS with over two decades of expertise in education, technology, and business process outsourcing, brings a global perspective to the initiative.

According to her, the partnership would create globally competitive training programs that are practical, hands-on, and industry-driven. This, she said, would ensure that graduates transit seamlessly into employment or entrepreneurship.

“Together, we are leveraging our combined expertise to create an innovative, scalable, and sustainable model that provides globally competitive training programmes that are not only theoretical but hands-on and industrydriven.

“Bridges the skills gap by aligning learning outcomes with employer needs, ensuring graduates are job-ready. Creates real job opportunities by linking trained professionals with employment pipelines, including internships, outsourcing engagements, and entrepreneurship support.

“Expands access to digital learning through modern platforms, distance learning, and micro-credentials, ensuring that education is not confined to physical classrooms but extends to every willing learner, no matter where they are.

“This is not just another training programme, it is a movement to equip a generation with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive in the digital age.

“This partnership is not just about skills development; it is about economic empowerment, digital inclusion, and Africa’s competitiveness in the global economy. Together, DBI and SBTS Group are not just training professionals; we are building the workforce of the future.”

