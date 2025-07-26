Bridge Clinic Marks Ivf Day 2025 With Award

Bridge Clinic, Nigeria’s leading fertility centre, is marking a triple milestone: a weeklong awareness campaign; a special 25th anniversary fertility package; and the clinic’s 7th win as ‘IVF Service Provider of the Year’ at the prestigious Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards (NHEA).

World IVF Day, globally observed on July 25, commemorates the birth of Louise Brown—the first baby conceived through IVF in 1978.

This pioneering breakthrough gave hope to millions of couples.

Over 12 million babies have since been born worldwide using IVF and other Assisted Reproductive Techniques.

For Bridge Clinic, it’s a time to Celebrate Miracles, Honour Science and Embrace Hope.

Bridge Clinic supports the development of families with integrity and innovation, and for almost three decades, we have combined compassionate care with globally recognised clinical standards to offer Nigeria’s most trusted fertility services.

Using an internationally accredited quality management system, the Lead Consultant Gynaecologist, Dr Babatunde Ogunniran stated that Bridge Clinic has consistently achieved globally benchmarked, externally verified IVF outcomes that ensure every patient has the best possible chance of pregnancy within a strictly ethical framework.

He said: “With over two decades of clinical excellence, Bridge Clinic continues to set the standard for reproductive healthcare across Africa.

“This 25-year commitment of nurture and education to its clients has helped to build bridges to parenthood with transparency, excellence, and passion, supporting the birth of over 3,825 babies.

“Our recent NHEA 7th win underscores Bridge Clinic’s dedication to clinical excellence, cutting-edge technology, and compassion-driven service.

“To honour this achievement and our silver jubilee, the clinic is offering a special fertility package to support couples on their path to parenthood.”

“World IVF Day is not only about science—it’s about the lives changed and the futures created as specified by Mrs Abang, the Lead Counsellor at the Bridge Clinic.”

In addition, the celebration will feature educational insights, inspiring patient testimonials, and a live Q&A session at this special Welcome Forum scheduled to hold In July.

One lucky couple in each of our locations (Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Lagos) will be given the opportunity for free IVF treatment.