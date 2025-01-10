Bridesmaid Streams on Prime Video

Share

Achievas Entertainment Limited and Mathew Afolayan Productions are excited to announce that Oldest Bridesmaids is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video! This captivating blend of drama, romance, and comedy takes viewers on an emotional journey through love, family, and self-discovery.

With a stellar cast that includes Jimmy Odukoya, Munachi Abii, Efe Irele, Uche Montana, Rosaline Meurer and Uche Nwaefuna amongst others.

The Oldest Bridesmaids follows the lives of three accomplished sisters as they navigate unique challenges in their romantic journeys. Toke Alabi (33) thrives in carefree relationships, Christabel Alabi (31) is deeply committed to her career, and Vivian Alabi (29) holds out hope for a proposal from her long-time boyfriend. When their youngest sister, Kitan Alabi (25), announces her engagement and invites them to be her bridesmaids, the trio is forced to confront their differing views on love and commitment.

Directed by Stanley Obi and produced by the duo of Daniel Cole Chiori, Mathew Afolayan; the movie set against the backdrop of sisterly bonds and humor, this heartwarming story explores the realities of modern relationships and the unbreakable ties of family.

According to Daniel Cole Chiori, the Oldest Bridesmaids is already receiving praise for its relatable themes, engaging humor, and heartfelt performances.

