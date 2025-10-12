Bridal Bouquets As Fashion Item

Bridal bouquet, a bunch of flowers carried by intending brides on their wedding day is gradually becoming statement accessory. In Turkey, designers are getting creative by making bridal bouquets like handbags.

They arrange flowers onto purse frames, with pearls, beads, so that brides can carry them like fashion accessory.

This has become a statement piece for modern weddings worldwide. Aside being an innovation many brides are going for, it is a new business idea for fashion creatives.

Usually, after the wedding, most brides who did not throw their bouquets during the reception, don’t know what to do with them.

Some decorate their living room with the flowers as a reminder of the big day but later toss it in the dustbin a few years after.

Bridal bouquet purse is an innovative way of making the bouquets useful after the wedding is over. Most ladies turn their bouquets, especially the synthetic flowers into fancy fascinator.