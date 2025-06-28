BRICS Summit: Tinubu Departs For Saint Lucia, Brazil

On Saturday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart for Saint Lucia and Brazil on a two-nation official visit as part of Nigeria’s growing commitment to deepening diplomatic, economic and cultural ties with the Global South.

Announcing the development, President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the president would first visit Saint Lucia on a state visit to deepen Nigeria’s engagement with Caribbean nations.

According to him, Tinubu would thereafter fly to Brazil to participate in the 17th Summit of BRICS in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from July 6 – 7, 2025.

He added that the President would attend the BRICS Summit on the strength of Nigeria’s status as a ‘partner country’. South Africa, Egypt and Ethiopia are African members of BRICS.

The 17th BRICS Summit will focus on “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance”. Discussions will prioritise two key areas: Global South Cooperation and BRICS Partnerships for Social, Economic, and Environmental Development.

The statement reads, “A key highlight of the visit will be President Tinubu’s address to the special joint session of the Senate and the House of Assembly of Saint Lucia at the William Jefferson Clinton Ballroom, Sandals Grande, Gros Islet.

“The Heads of Government of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, members of the Nigerian community in the country and the Director-General of OECS, Dr Didacus Jules, have been invited to attend the special session.

“President Tinubu will hold a high-level working luncheon with the Heads of Government of OECS, after the joint session of the Parliament of Saint Lucia.”

According to the President’s itinerary, he would visit the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College in Castries to strengthen educational ties and promote academic exchange. Senior government officials will accompany President Tinubu on both visits.