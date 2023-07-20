Brics: Putin’ll Not Attend S’Africa Summit

Russia’s president will not attend a summit in South Africa next month, ac- cording to the country’s presidency. The announcement comes after South Africa’s leader said any attempt to arrest Vladimir Putin would be a declaration of war against Russia.

If Putin had left Russian soil, he would have been subject to an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest war- rant, reports the BBC. South Africa is an ICC signatory and expected to help in Putin’s arrest. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will represent the country at the two-day summit instead.

However, Putin will take part in the BRICS conference – an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – by video link, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to Russian media.