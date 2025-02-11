BRICS: ‘Nigeria’s Partnership Amplifies Africa’s Voice’

Share

A former Executive Head of Research, Business Intelligence, Market Conduct and Media at the Ghana Association of Banks, Prof. Sam Lartey, has said Nigeria’s partnership with BRICS marks a turning point for West Africa and the continent as a whole.

Lartey, who is the current Vice President, Regent University College of Science and Technology, in a report, said Nigeria’s BRICS partnership amplified Africa’s voice on the global stage, particularly in advocating for fair trade practices and financial reforms.

He said with China and India already major trade partners for the continent, BRICS offered an avenue for African nations to negotiate better terms for resource exploitation and debt restructuring.

According to him, for ECOWAS, Nigeria’s expanded influence underscores the importance of regional unity and collaboration.

Ghana, as a key player, must focus on innovation, competitiveness, and policy alignment to remain relevant in this evolving landscape.

“Nigeria’s admission to BRICS marks a turning point for West Africa and the continent as a whole. This strategic partnership offers ECOWAS and Ghana new pathways for trade, development, and economic integration,” he said.

He said in a world where emerging economies are re – shaping global trade and power dynamics, Nigeria’s recent inclusion as a “partner country” in the BRICS bloc was a milestone.

According to him, with its immense economic potential and influence in West Africa, Nigeria’s alignment with this powerful group, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, could redefine regional trade, development, and geopolitical strategies.

“For ECOWAS and Ghana, this development signals both opportunities and challenges, particularly as the region navigates economic recovery and sustainability in a post-pandemic era.

“Since its inception in 2009, BRICS has grown into a significant alliance representing over 40 per cent of the global population and approximately 25 per cent of the world’s GDP, valued at over $27 trillion.

“With the establishment of the New Development Bank NDB), boasting an initial capital of $100 billion, the bloc aims to provide alternatives to traditional Western-dominated financial institutions,” he said.

He pointed out that in recent years, BRICS hadexpanded its membership with Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia joining in 2023 and others like Saudi Arabia and Malaysia expressing interest.

The bloc’s focus on fostering economic partnerships among developing nations makes Nigeria’s inclusion a strategic addition.

Describing Nigeria as a key player in Africa, he Nigeria’s economic credentials made it a natural candidate for BRICS partnership.

According to him, “as Africa’s largest economy, with a GDP of $477 billion in 2022, Nigeria contributes significantly to regional and continental trade.

The nation’s oil and gas sector, with proven reserves of 37.1 billion barrels, generates over $20 billion annually, while non-oil exports, including agriculture and manufacturing, are growing steadily.

“This partnership could further strengthen Nigeria’s global influence, particularly by: Accessing development funds: Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit, estimated at $3 trillion, could benefit from NDB loans for energy, transportation, and technology projects.

“Boosting trade opportunities: Bilateral trade with China, valued at $23 billion in 2022, could see further growth through BRICS facilitation.”

Looking at the impact on ECOWAS, he said Nigeria accounted for over 70 per cent of ECOWAS’ GDP, making its BRICS partnership a potential game-changer for the region.

