BRICS: Nigeria, Russia Seek Stronger Economic Partnership

Nigeria and Russia have expressed their commitment to strengthening bilateral economic ties through the platform of the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance (WBA).

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, stated this on Tuesday during a stakeholders’ interactive session held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, as part of the visit of the Russian Chapter of the BRICS WBA.

She described the meeting as timely, noting that it provided both nations with a platform to explore existing investment opportunities.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu explained that although Nigeria and Russia share decades of friendship, cooperation and solidarity across education, defence, energy, technology and multilateral diplomacy, the moment called for both nations to look boldly into the future beyond their shared history.

She highlighted that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration is charting a new course through the Renewed Hope Agenda and its 4-Ds foreign policy approach, Democracy, Development, Demography, and Diaspora. According to her, the administration’s priorities of inclusive growth, youth empowerment and active engagement with global partners align strongly with the mission of the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance.

Welcoming the Russian delegation on behalf of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the minister commended the decision of the Chairperson of the Russian Chapter of BRICS WBA, Ms. Anna Nesterova, to bring the dynamism of the alliance to Nigeria. She said it was a strong affirmation of Nesterova’s commitment to building inclusive economic partnerships and underlined the central role women play in reshaping global business, diplomacy and investment in the 21st century.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to work closely with its Russian counterparts, and by extension the BRICS platform, to promote inclusive prosperity. She expressed confidence that the discussions would produce a roadmap for stronger bilateral relations, deeper people-to-people connections, and new opportunities to improve the lives of citizens of both countries.

“The technical session before us offers an invaluable opportunity to explore areas of strategic cooperation,” she said.

“In trade and investment, Nigeria’s vast market, natural resources, and youthful population, combined with Russia’s technological expertise and industrial capacity, present opportunities for win-win partnerships. In agriculture, collaboration can modernise production and boost food security. In energy, both traditional and renewable, there is enormous scope for cooperation. In digital innovation and education, we can empower our youth with the tools of the future. And across all these sectors, the active participation of women entrepreneurs and leaders will ensure that the gains of our partnership are sustainable, inclusive and people-centred.”

She added that the gathering must go beyond symbolism to serve as a platform for actionable outcomes, identifying frameworks for cooperation, establishing joint ventures and building enduring networks between Nigerian and Russian women entrepreneurs.

“Particular opportunities exist in agro-processing, education, creative industries, small and medium enterprises, and technology-driven businesses, sectors where women are already leading and innovating. By facilitating access to finance, knowledge and markets, we can strengthen the economic pillars of both our nations,” she said.