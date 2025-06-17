BRICS: Nigeria Calls For Intl Collaboration To Tackle Emerging Health Threats

Share

Nigeria has urged BRICS member countries to strengthen strategic partnerships and international collaboration to effectively tackle emerging global health threats such as pandemics, climate change, antimicrobial resistance, rising non-communicable diseases (NCDs), health system disparities, pollution, civil unrest, armed conflicts, and declining global health funding.

Speaking on behalf of Nigeria at the 15th BRICS Health Ministers’ Meeting in Brasília, Brazil, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, emphasised the urgency of addressing these interconnected challenges through stronger South-South cooperation and enhanced global solidarity.

He noted that sharing best practices and resources would be instrumental in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and promoting a more equitable global health landscape.

“This platform of BRICS Health Ministers provides an opportunity for some of the most populous nations in the world to unite in tackling the most pressing health challenges facing humanity,” Salako said.

“As BRICS nations, our health challenges are often similar, making it more plausible for us to learn from one another.”

Highlighting Nigeria’s health sector initiatives and reforms, Salako called for deeper collaboration and knowledge-sharing across the BRICS health community to collectively promote sustainable healthcare financing and ensure equitable access to quality healthcare.

“Nigeria welcomes opportunities to collaborate with BRICS countries in pharmaceutical and biomedical research on NCDs, phytomedicine development, and academic exchanges,” he said.

“We are also open to partnerships that will help strengthen our domestic capacity for producing drugs, medical devices, and vaccines.”

He stressed that joint efforts to address global health issues would not only complement national efforts but serve as a catalyst for the collective achievement of SDG Goal 3 — ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages.

“In the context of our shared humanity and common goals, we must work together for the betterment of all. Humanity is one,” he concluded.

Share