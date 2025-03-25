BRICS’ NDB Issues Mandates For 3-Year Dollar Bond

Share

The New Development Bank (NDB), formerly referred to as the BRICS Development Bank, has issued mandates for a threeyear dollar bond offering.

Standard Bank, Standard Chartered, the UAE’s Emirates NBD Capital, the Bank of China, DBS Bank, ICBC, Natixis and State Bank of India are joint lead managers on the Regulation S senior unsecured fixed rate bond, according to a press release.

The offering falls under NDB’s $50 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme and will be listed on the London Stock Exchange. The issuer has been rated AA+ by S&P and Fitch.

NDB is a multilateral development bank established by the BRICS states to mobilise capital for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging markets and developing countries.

Headquartered in Shanghai, the bank includes nine member states, including the Egypt, India, China, Russia, UAE, South Africa and Brazil.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

