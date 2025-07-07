BRICS Establishes Guarantee Fund To Boost Investment In Member Nations’

The BRICS group of developing nations is set to announce a new guarantee fund backed by the New Development Bank (NDB) to lower financing costs and boost investment, Reuters reported over the weekend, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The initiative, modeled on the World Bank’s Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), aims to address global investment shifts amid uncertainty surrounding U.S. economic policy, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

Brazilian officials view the fund as the centerpiece of the BRICS financial agenda during the country’s rotating presidency.

The fund is expected to be mentioned in the joint statement at the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro this week, said the sources.

Originally formed by Brazil, Russia, India and China, the BRICS group later added South Africa and recently expanded to include other developing nations to increase its influence in global governance.

In January this year, Nigeria joined a group of other countries as a partner, rather than a full member, with the intention of strengthening cooperation and engagement with BRICS.

This partner status allows Nigeria to participate in BRICS initiatives and discussions, while not having the same level of decisionmaking power as the core members.

According to the Reuters report, the proposed BRICS Multilateral Guarantee (BMG) mechanism, incubated within the NDB, has received technical approval from member states and awaits final signoff from BRICS finance ministers, considered a formality, one of the sources said.

The initiative will not require additional capital from member countries at this stage. Instead, it aims to channel existing NDB resources to projects in developing nations.

No initial funding value has been disclosed, but officials involved in the talks expect each dollar in guarantees provided by the NDB to mobilize between five and ten dollars in private capital for pre-approved projects.